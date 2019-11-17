Dr. Jesse Swift, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Swift, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesse Swift, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Swift works at
Locations
-
1
Country Hills Eye Center875 Country Hills Dr, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5827Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swift?
I agree with the other reviewers that Dr. Swift takes the time to fully explain all your options and the benefits and potential risks of each. He does this in a very relaxed manner and is happy to answer any of your questions. He exudes a very friendly and positive energy. Ever since my first appointment, I have strongly felt that he sincerely wants the best possible outcome for his patients. When required, he will carefully deliberate and go the extra mile to attain that result. I have always been very serious about any referral I might make because it reflects on my judgement and integrity. I strongly recommend Dr. Jesse Swift, MD. Joel Casman, Albuquerque, NM . November, 2019
About Dr. Jesse Swift, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1235491994
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swift has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swift accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swift works at
Dr. Swift has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swift on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Swift. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swift.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swift, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swift appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.