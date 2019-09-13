Overview

Dr. Jesse Stawicki, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Stawicki works at Stawicki and Patnaik Medical Associates PC in Trenton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.