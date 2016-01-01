Dr. Jesse Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesse Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Denver Health Medical Center, UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Locations
Denver Health and Hospital Authority777 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204 Directions (303) 436-7142Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Emory Medical Group LLC1365B Clifton Rd NE Rm 6161, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5158
University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center1675 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Denver Health Medical Center
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jesse Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.