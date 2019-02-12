Overview

Dr. Jesse Shaw, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Shaw works at SILVERLAKES FAMILY MEDICINE in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL, Hialeah, FL and Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.