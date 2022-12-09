Overview

Dr. Jesse Samuel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Samuel works at Mercy Clinic Memorial Circle in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.