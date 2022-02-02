Dr. Salmeron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jesse Salmeron, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesse Salmeron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Salmeron works at
Locations
Charles L Vogel MD PA2999 NE 191st St Ste 200, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 652-8151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Salmeron is excellent! such wonderful “beside” manners makes you feel so comfortable and secure in his professional hands. Thank you Dr Salmeron for your care attention and resolution to my mothers blacked hearing.
About Dr. Jesse Salmeron, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salmeron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salmeron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salmeron works at
Dr. Salmeron has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salmeron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Salmeron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salmeron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salmeron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salmeron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.