Dr. Jesse Sally, DO
Overview
Dr. Jesse Sally, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bridgeville, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Sally works at
Locations
1
Bridgeville Office701 Boyce Rd, Bridgeville, PA 15017 Directions (412) 963-6820
2
Monroeville Office200 James Pl Ste 304, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 963-6480
3
Rehabilitation and Pain Specialists107 Gamma Dr Ste 220, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 963-6480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had been having anti-inflammatory shots in my foot about every 6 months for 5 years. A friend told me about Dr. Sally so I decided to give him a try. He recommended supplements before and after the prolotherapy treatment and the results were well beyond my expectations. I highly recommend Dr. Sally and his staff.
About Dr. Jesse Sally, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Virginia Tech
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Sally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sally works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sally.
