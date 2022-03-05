Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jesse Rosenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesse Rosenthal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Jesse S Rosenthal MD PC21 E 93rd St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 876-3080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Over 20 years, nothing but clear guidance and referrals. One of the best diagnosticians in NYC. A bit eccentric but hey.
About Dr. Jesse Rosenthal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.