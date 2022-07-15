Dr. Jesse Roman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Roman, MD
Dr. Jesse Roman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates211 S 9th St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
I had severe shortness of breath that was not responding to treatment. Dr. Roman identified a change in my condition previously incorrectly diagnosed as ILD, but also consulted with colleagues outside his field about other potential causes and recommended a cardiac diagnostic procedure that led to a correct diagnosis and treatment. He is definitely an "out of the box" thinker, a creative problem solver, as well as a good listener and communicator.
About Dr. Jesse Roman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center-Puerto Rico
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center-Puerto Rico
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Roman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
