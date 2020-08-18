Overview

Dr. Jesse Phillips, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They completed their residency with Indiana University School of Medicine



Dr. Phillips works at Associated Coastal ENT in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL and Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Enlarged Turbinates and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.