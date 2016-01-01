See All Pediatricians in College Station, TX
Dr. Jesse Parr, MD

Pediatrics
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jesse Parr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.

Dr. Parr works at University Pediatrics Association in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Pediatrics Association
    1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 1100, College Station, TX 77845 (979) 696-4440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Viral Infection
Fever
ADHD and-or ADD
Viral Infection
Fever

ADHD and-or ADD
Viral Infection
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedwetting
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Separation Anxiety
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Sunburn
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jesse Parr, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1487601076
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Baylor Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Charity Hosp La
    Medical Education
    Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    Louisiana State Univeristy
    Board Certifications
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Parr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parr works at University Pediatrics Association in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Parr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

