Dr. Jesse Olmedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olmedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Olmedo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesse Olmedo, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Olmedo works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Dermatology Specialists, PLLC13090 N 94th Dr Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 584-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oregon Dental Service
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olmedo?
First visit...got me in as emergency patient quickly. Very impressed with both the staff and level of care. Differently 5 star!
About Dr. Jesse Olmedo, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1265490429
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Cli Scottsdale
- Mayo Clinic
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olmedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olmedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olmedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olmedo works at
Dr. Olmedo has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olmedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Olmedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olmedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olmedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olmedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.