Dr. Jesse Olmedo, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Jesse Olmedo, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Olmedo works at Arizona Dermatology Specialists, PLLC in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Arizona Dermatology Specialists, PLLC
    13090 N 94th Dr Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 584-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oregon Dental Service
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    Jan 19, 2022
    First visit...got me in as emergency patient quickly. Very impressed with both the staff and level of care. Differently 5 star!
    About Dr. Jesse Olmedo, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265490429
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Cli Scottsdale
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Texas Tech University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Olmedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olmedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olmedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olmedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olmedo works at Arizona Dermatology Specialists, PLLC in Peoria, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Olmedo’s profile.

    Dr. Olmedo has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olmedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Olmedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olmedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olmedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olmedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

