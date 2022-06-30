See All Ophthalmologists in Venice, FL
Dr. Jesse McCann, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jesse McCann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. 

Dr. McCann works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Venice, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Englewood, FL, North Port, FL and University Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Central Serous Chorioretinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Sight - Venice
    1360 E VENICE AVE, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center For Sight - Sarasota
    2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Center For Sight - Englewood
    1800 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 488-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Center For Sight - Jacaranda
    1236 JACARANDA BLVD, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 496-4444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    North Port Office
    14844 Tamiami Trl # B105, North Port, FL 34287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 484-2020
  6. 6
    Center For Sight - University
    5409 University Pkwy, University Park, FL 34201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 330-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
  7. 7
    Center For Sight
    8224 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 918-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
  8. 8
    Center For Sight
    5409 Univ Pkwy, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 496-4444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Treatment frequency



Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr McCann has always been helpful, courteous and knowledgeable about my retina issues. Wish him well in his new position. Five stars all around.
    Joyce — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jesse McCann, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse McCann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCann has seen patients for Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. McCann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

