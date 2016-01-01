Dr. Manunga Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jesse Manunga Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesse Manunga Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Manunga Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Abbott Northwestern Hospital800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 863-4000
-
2
Vascular Specialists of Minnesota920 E 28th St Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 863-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jesse Manunga Jr, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1376730093
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manunga Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manunga Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manunga Jr works at
Dr. Manunga Jr has seen patients for Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manunga Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Manunga Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manunga Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manunga Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manunga Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.