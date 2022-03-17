Dr. Jesse Lopez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Lopez, DO
Dr. Jesse Lopez, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Heartland Surgical Care14205 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 386-3054Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Lopez and his staff are wonderful! They have always been helpful and courteous. Dr Lopez is knowledgeable and explains everything until I understand it. I love his natural approach first but if meds are needed, he doesn’t shy away from giving them. He listens and takes your whole life into account rather than just throw meds at you as a cure all! My family and I are very thankful for him! He is the first person to actually listen to me and not say “well, if I had that many children, I’d feel that way too.” And dismiss me.
About Dr. Jesse Lopez, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
Education & Certifications
- Olympia Field Ostopathic Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
