Dr. Jesse Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jesse Li, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Putnam County Hospital.
Hendricks Neurology8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 120, Avon, IN 46123 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Very very thorough and comprehensive care exceptional, explains everything and answers any questions you might have
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1568415263
- Med University Of Sc Hospital
- Med University Of Sc Hospital
- GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Putnam County Hospital
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Li using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.