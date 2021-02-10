Dr. Jesse Jensen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Jensen, DO
Dr. Jesse Jensen, DO is a Dermatologist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Edward G Southwick MD3465 S Pioneer Pkwy Ste 1, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 966-1403
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Jensen is the best I'm glad he took over for Dr Southwick I trust Dr Jensen with all of my treatments and when I have had a emergency , him and his staff got me in the same day
About Dr. Jesse Jensen, DO
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Henry Ford Health System
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Brigham Young University
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.