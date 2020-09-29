See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Jesse Ethridge, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jesse Ethridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Ethridge works at The Woman's Clinic in Jackson, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woman's Clinic The-jackson
    501 Marshall St Ste 400, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 354-0869
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    The Woman's Clinic Madison Office
    401 Baptist Dr # 402, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 354-0869

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Woman's Hospital
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mississippi Health Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jesse Ethridge, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043263841
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greenville Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Ethridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ethridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ethridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ethridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ethridge has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ethridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ethridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ethridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ethridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ethridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

