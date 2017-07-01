See All Plastic Surgeons in Casper, WY
Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Casper, WY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Coffey works at John L Roussalis MD PC in Casper, WY with other offices in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Casper Plastic Surgery
    1129 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 234-4585
  2. 2
    The Plastic Surgery Center of North Texas
    3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 301, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 381-0885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Coffey?

    Jul 01, 2017
    I have used Dr. Coffey twice for my cosmetic needs. In 2008 I came to Dr. Coffey for liposuction of my sides,( love handles), and my lower stomach . The results were exactly what I had hoped. In 2017 I came in for rhinoplasty and liposuction of my lower back. I couldn't be happier with my results again. Dr. Coffey and his staff are so kind and helpful.
    Flower Mound, TX — Jul 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Coffey to family and friends

    Dr. Coffey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Coffey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD.

    About Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528118460
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MD Anderson
    Residency
    Internship
    • John Sealy
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coffey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coffey has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.