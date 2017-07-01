Overview

Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Casper, WY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Coffey works at John L Roussalis MD PC in Casper, WY with other offices in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.