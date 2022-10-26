Overview

Dr. Jesse Burks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Biological Sciences and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Burks works at Bowen Hefley Orthopedics in North Little Rock, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.