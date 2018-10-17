Dr. Buedefeldt-Pollard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jesse Buedefeldt-Pollard, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesse Buedefeldt-Pollard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Uterine Fibroids and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 415 N 9TH ST, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
- 2 400 N 9th St Dept Of, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pollard is an amazing ob. I've been seeing him for all my post partum needs. I had a 3rd degree tear and have been healing for 8 weeks. He never makes me wait and always answers any question I have. If he doesn't know the answer he'll talk to other doctors and find the answer. Just wish he would have been my delivery doctor.
About Dr. Jesse Buedefeldt-Pollard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
