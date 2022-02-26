Dr. Jesse Babbitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babbitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Babbitz, MD
Dr. Jesse Babbitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Neurosurgery3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
I am so happy that I picked Dr Babbitz for my surgery. From the moment we met him, he was very aware of my symptoms, he spent time with me and my husband we didn’t feel rushed through our initial meeting with him. He answered all or questions surrounding surgery and expectations. His staff is just and impeccable as he is. If your want an amazing neurosurgeon, this is the “Guy” you want on your side. He was going to remove 1 cyst pushing into my spinal canal but while he was in there he found a second cyst. Thank you so much! I’m pain free immediately after surgery. So worth it.
- University of California Davis- Computer-guided surgery and complex spine surgery
- Stanford University|Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
