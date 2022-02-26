See All Neurosurgeons in Elk Grove, CA
Dr. Jesse Babbitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jesse Babbitz, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jesse Babbitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Babbitz works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Neurosurgery
    3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Nerves) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Synovitis Chevron Icon
Tarlov Cyst Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Babbitz?

Feb 26, 2022
I am so happy that I picked Dr Babbitz for my surgery. From the moment we met him, he was very aware of my symptoms, he spent time with me and my husband we didn’t feel rushed through our initial meeting with him. He answered all or questions surrounding surgery and expectations. His staff is just and impeccable as he is. If your want an amazing neurosurgeon, this is the “Guy” you want on your side. He was going to remove 1 cyst pushing into my spinal canal but while he was in there he found a second cyst. Thank you so much! I’m pain free immediately after surgery. So worth it.
Suzanne (Suki) Ross — Feb 26, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jesse Babbitz, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jesse Babbitz, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Babbitz to family and friends

Dr. Babbitz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Babbitz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jesse Babbitz, MD.

About Dr. Jesse Babbitz, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1740266758
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of California Davis- Computer-guided surgery and complex spine surgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • Stanford University|Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jesse Babbitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babbitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Babbitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Babbitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Babbitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babbitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babbitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babbitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.