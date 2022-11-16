See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hyannis, MA
Dr. Jesse Affonso, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
5 (100)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jesse Affonso, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.

Dr. Affonso works at Cape Cod Orthopaedics and Sports in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Sandwich, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Cod Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine Pc
    130 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 775-8282
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Cape Cod Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, PC
    18 Route 6A Bldg 2, Sandwich, MA 02563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Cod Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Rotator Cuff Tear

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 16, 2022
    I was fortunate to be scheduled very soon after my injury for a surgical repair by Dr Affonso. Months later things are going better than I had hoped. All the staff I have encountered all courteous and professional and I have always felt well cared for.
    mharris — Nov 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jesse Affonso, MD
    About Dr. Jesse Affonso, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336382373
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MA MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • College of the Holy Cross
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
