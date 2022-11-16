Overview

Dr. Jesse Affonso, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.



Dr. Affonso works at Cape Cod Orthopaedics and Sports in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Sandwich, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.