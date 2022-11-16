Dr. Jesse Affonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Affonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Affonso, MD
Dr. Jesse Affonso, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Locations
Cape Cod Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine Pc130 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-8282Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Cape Cod Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, PC18 Route 6A Bldg 2, Sandwich, MA 02563 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I was fortunate to be scheduled very soon after my injury for a surgical repair by Dr Affonso. Months later things are going better than I had hoped. All the staff I have encountered all courteous and professional and I have always felt well cared for.
About Dr. Jesse Affonso, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- College of the Holy Cross
- Orthopedic Surgery
