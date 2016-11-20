Dr. Jess Ting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jess Ting, MD
Dr. Jess Ting, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai Doctors10 Union Sq E # 3-G, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Awesome plastic surgeon. Just went in for vaginoplasty and was very impressed with the workmanship. Awesome bedside manner, very attentive, helpful, accessible, and a great support staff.. Would highly recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Jess Ting, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery|U P M C Shadyside
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
