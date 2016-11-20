See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jess Ting, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jess Ting, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Ting works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mount Sinai Doctors
    10 Union Sq E # 3-G, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Nipple Reconstruction

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews

3.5

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 20, 2016
    Awesome plastic surgeon. Just went in for vaginoplasty and was very impressed with the workmanship. Awesome bedside manner, very attentive, helpful, accessible, and a great support staff.. Would highly recommend to anyone.
    Abigail Thomas in Staten Island, NY — Nov 20, 2016
    About Dr. Jess Ting, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1124094917
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery|U P M C Shadyside
    • Presbyterian Hospital
    • Presbyterian Hospital
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai West

    Dr. Jess Ting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ting has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ting. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ting.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

