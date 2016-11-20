Overview

Dr. Jess Ting, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Ting works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.