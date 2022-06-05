Dr. Jess Thompson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jess Thompson III, MD
Overview
Dr. Jess Thompson III, MD is a Congenital Cardiac Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Congenital Cardiac Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Congenital Cardiac Surgery. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson III works at
Locations
Yavapai Cardiac Surgery811 Ainsworth Dr Ste 109, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 771-5595
1001 Willow Creek Rd Ste 3200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 771-5595
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was an otherwise healthy 41 year old man that had never had a heart or cardiovascular issue On December 16 2022 I was rushed to the hospital with an ascending aortic dissection. I was blessed to have Dr Thompson, his team there ready to help. They moved very quickly and thank God they did. I had a 7 and a half hour surgery and am alive because the outstanding effort of Dr and his incredible team. His nurses are truly incredible. They never gave up on me. I can't tell you enough how kind how attentive he was with me and my wife. I've had several orthopedic surgeries in my life and have never had a surgeon that was as gracious and caring as him. My family and I will forever be grateful for every bonus day we get together. Thank you Dr Thompson.
About Dr. Jess Thompson III, MD
- Congenital Cardiac Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Congenital Cardiac Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson III works at
