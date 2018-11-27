Dr. Collins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jess Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jess Collins, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
New York Epilepsy3 Lear Jet Ln Ste 203, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 258-4033Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Collins is an amazing doctor, he is compassionate and takes the time to listen to your concerns and execute the best treatment plan for you. He is very thorough and overall a great man. The staff is wonderful as well, timely call backs and easy to schedule appointments.
About Dr. Jess Collins, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568400356
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Forest Park Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Southern Methodist University
