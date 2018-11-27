Overview

Dr. Jess Collins, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.



Dr. Collins works at New York Epilepsy Medicine, PC in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.