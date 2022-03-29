Overview

Dr. Jesicah Gilmore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Claremore Indian Hospital.



Dr. Gilmore works at Indian Health Resource Center in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.