Dr. Jerzy Wawerski, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jerzy Wawerski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Lublin.

Dr. Wawerski works at Forest Medcare PC in Ridgewood, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forest Medcare PC
    6657 Forest Ave Ste 3, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 381-3766

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 23, 2017
    I've been a patient for five years now. I am very happy with this doctor and his staff. The office is very clean and the staff is very friendly and professional. You need to make an appointment ,because they are very packed. Highly recommend
    Wendy in Ridgewood, NY — Jun 23, 2017
    About Dr. Jerzy Wawerski, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1922087758
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Johns Espiscpl Hsp S Shr
    Medical Education
    • Akademia Medyczna, Lublin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerzy Wawerski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wawerski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wawerski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wawerski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wawerski works at Forest Medcare PC in Ridgewood, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wawerski’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wawerski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wawerski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wawerski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wawerski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

