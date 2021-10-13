Dr. Jerzy Sterkowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterkowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerzy Sterkowicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerzy Sterkowicz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7450 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 533-6717
-
2
Ohiohealth Heart and Vascular6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 140, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 533-0056
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Sterkowicz for some issues I had been having with my heart. He was so calming and listened to me. He even called me later that afternoon to follow up on some stuff and check in on my anxiety. As someone who has issues trusting some medical professionals, he has completely restored my faith in doctors. He is absolutely amazing and I would recommend him to anyone. I can't say enough good things about him. This is how doctors should treat their patients.
About Dr. Jerzy Sterkowicz, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1386638831
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Med Center
- Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice
- Cardiovascular Disease
