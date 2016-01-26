Overview

Dr. Jerzy Sopala, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital and Randolph Hospital.



Dr. Sopala works at Sandhills Emergency Physicians in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Asheboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypokalemia , Difficulty With Walking and Influenza (Flu) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.