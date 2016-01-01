Dr. Jedrychowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerzy Jedrychowski, MD
Dr. Jerzy Jedrychowski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical Academy, Wroclaw and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Lexington Cardiology Associates33 Lexington St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 225-7007
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jerzy Jedrychowski, MD
- English, Polish
- Aultman Hosp/Timken Med Ctr
- Worcester City Hospital Ma|Worchester City Hospital
- Medical Academy, Wroclaw
Dr. Jedrychowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jedrychowski speaks Polish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jedrychowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jedrychowski.
