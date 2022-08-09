See All Psychiatrists in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Jerzy Grzebieluch, MD

Psychiatry
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jerzy Grzebieluch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Jagiellonian U Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.

Dr. Grzebieluch works at Jerzy Grzebieluch MD, Fort Walton Beach, FL in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    www.visualpsychiatry.com
    4 2ND ST SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 (850) 864-2008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 09, 2022
    Dr Jersey has been nothing short of a life saver for our daughter. He is a very compassionate and brilliant doctor. I can not recommend him highly enough. We have worked with him for almost 6 years now. He is a miracle worker, when other doctors were out of answers.
    Linda — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jerzy Grzebieluch, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1740397025
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    • Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine
    • Jagiellonian U Med Coll
    • Jagielonian Univ
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerzy Grzebieluch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grzebieluch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grzebieluch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grzebieluch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grzebieluch works at Jerzy Grzebieluch MD, Fort Walton Beach, FL in Fort Walton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Grzebieluch’s profile.

    Dr. Grzebieluch has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grzebieluch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Grzebieluch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grzebieluch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grzebieluch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grzebieluch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

