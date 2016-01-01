Overview

Dr. Jerthitia Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at SGMC Women's Health in Valdosta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

