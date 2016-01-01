Overview

Dr. Jerry Williams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at Rapides Primary Healthcare Ctr in Alexandria, LA with other offices in Bunkie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.