Dr. Jerry Weed, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Weed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Green Cove Springs, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Weed works at
Locations
Northeast Florida Foot and Ankle1301 N Orange Ave Ste 101, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 Directions (904) 429-4736
Northeast Florida Foot & Ankle130 Health Park Blvd, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 429-4736
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weed is calm, kind, and professional. My husband and I both see him for any foot or ankle concerns.
About Dr. Jerry Weed, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1275570897
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Hospital Miami Fl
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- Clemson University
