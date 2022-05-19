Dr. Walters II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerry Walters II, MD
Dr. Jerry Walters II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverdale, GA.
Gokarnesan Natarajan MD PC528 Valley Hill Rd SW, Riverdale, GA 30274 Directions (770) 291-8987
- 2 1400 Montreal Rd Ste 100, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 291-8987
Hi-tech Healthcare Inc.718 Cherokee St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 291-8987Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Piedmont Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
We can't say enough about the care and skill of Dr. Jerry Walters! He performed surgery on my mother that should give her some quality of life back. He is a caring, communicative doctor who took the time to explain things to me and listen to my concerns and follow up questions. I am so so grateful that Dr. Meron Ghebrehiwot Abraha took time to read up on mom's medical history and next relayed the information to Dr. Walters, who consulted with her other doctors and found a surgical solution for mom. Forever grateful to these doctors and highly recommend their services!
- Neurology
- English
- 1083058291
