Dr. Jerry Tracy III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Tracy III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Knox Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 College Pkwy Ste 160, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 799-5351
-
2
Spine Orthopedics and Rehabilitation389 Commerce Pkwy Ste 160, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 639-0344
- 3 1320 Coshocton Ave Ste C, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 Directions (740) 393-9866
-
4
Knox Community Hospital1330 Coshocton Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 Directions (740) 393-9000Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
5
Main Office308 S Harbor City Blvd Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 733-0064Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Knox Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My family misses him . First Dr who got us both off pain medication and treated us He doesn’t do the billing to the geniuses who feel they were over billed !
About Dr. Jerry Tracy III, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1477506251
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
