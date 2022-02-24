Dr. Suelflow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerry Suelflow, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Suelflow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
Locations
Eye Institute at Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 2, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 474-8436
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Suelflow for years for routine eye exams and treatment for glaucoma, I elected to have him perform cataract surgery on my right eye and adding a multifocal lens. I was astounded at the success... not only is my vision better than it has been in 30 years, but I could see amazingly the next day. My eye did not turn red and a month later nobody knows I even had the surgery unless I tell them. I have recommended Dr. Suelflow to family and friends. In my opinion, things went better than textbook...
About Dr. Jerry Suelflow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1467435156
Education & Certifications
- LSU Sch Med
- St Joseph Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
