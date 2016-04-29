Dr. Jerry Soung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Soung, MD
Dr. Jerry Soung, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Stockton Nephrology Inc.1525 N El Dorado St Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 465-5107
George R. Herron Jr MD Inc.1610 N El Dorado St Ste 17, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 465-5107
Port City Dialysis1810 S Fresno Ave, Stockton, CA 95206 Directions (209) 946-0738
- Memorial Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Takes time to answer all my questions. Explains everything thoroughly.
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Soung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soung works at
Dr. Soung has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soung speaks Chinese and Spanish.
Dr. Soung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soung.
