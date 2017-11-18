Dr. Jerry Soriano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soriano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Soriano, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Soriano, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Soriano works at
Locations
-
1
Colon and Rectal Surgery P.c.2000 N Village Ave Ste 205, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 678-9895
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soriano?
Very Patient friendly . Competent and Professional manner. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Jerry Soriano, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Tagalog
- 1245276039
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soriano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soriano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soriano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soriano works at
Dr. Soriano has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soriano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soriano speaks Portuguese and Tagalog.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Soriano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soriano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soriano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soriano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.