Dr. Jerry Sokol, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Sokol, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They completed their fellowship with Winthrop - University Hospital
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Babylon200 E Main St, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 422-1900
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Deer Park1630 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY 11729 Directions (631) 242-6166
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
There is nobody better. I have been treated by him for 20 years and I am still very alive and kicking. He is easy to talk to and answers all questions.
About Dr. Jerry Sokol, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1992729925
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Winthrop-University Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Winthrop-University Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokol has seen patients for Endocarditis, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sokol speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokol.
