Overview

Dr. Jerry Sobel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Sobel works at Sobel Spine and Sports in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.