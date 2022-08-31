Overview

Dr. Jerry Singer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Singer works at Urologic Specialists in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.