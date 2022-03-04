See All Podiatrists in Middletown, NJ
Dr. Jerry Silberman, DPM

Podiatry
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jerry Silberman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Silberman works at Middletown Podiatry in Middletown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Middletown Podiatry
    1650 State Route 35 Ste 4, Middletown, NJ 07748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 671-2255

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 04, 2022
    Dr. Silberman has been nothing but the best, his professionalism and care for the patient is unparalleled.
    Robert O'Connell — Mar 04, 2022
    About Dr. Jerry Silberman, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1689617748
    Education & Certifications

    • Msgr. Clement Kern Hospital For Special Surgery
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Case Western Reserve Univ
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Silberman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silberman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silberman works at Middletown Podiatry in Middletown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Silberman’s profile.

    Dr. Silberman has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

