Dr. Jerry Shuster, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jerry Shuster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Maitland Office790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 767-6411
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Doctor Shuster and his team have seen me now for a few years. Today, once again, they were amazing. Each person I met was very efficient and precise. They were very clear for the information shared. They were professional in the interaction, but also sweet and supportive. Doctor Shuster explained where I stand, as well as what I can expect for the future when I asked the question. His answers made me feel I'm in good hands. That personal attention Doctor Shuster and his team are giving me now for a few years show me that I'm not just a patient, but I'm their patient. I don't need to be pampered, I traveled a lot and I'm used to different cultural habits and ways to communication, but the service provided by this team is absolutely excellent. They really stand out for their professionalism and their kindness. Doctor Shuster , thank you so much. Claire Heyndrickx Gaydos
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124245386
- Washington University
- Shands Tchg Hosp
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
