Dr. Jerry Sher, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Sher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Sher works at
Locations
-
1
International Orthopaedics2260 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 674-5956Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jerry Sher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
Frequently Asked Questions
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sher.
