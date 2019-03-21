Overview

Dr. Jerry Sher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Sher works at Baylis & Brown Orthopedics in North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.