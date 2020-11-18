Dr. Jerry Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Shapiro, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
NYU Dermatologic Associates222 E 41st St Fl 16, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-5889
Dermatologic Associates530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5889
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shapiro is a leading hair loss expert. He isn't just a dermatologist who treats hair on the side. His practice mainly to only treats hair disorders. Therefore he is an expert on this topic. He publishes extensively in the field and is up to date on the literature. He takes the time to provide meaningful counsel to you and allows unlimited time for questions. He is supportive and an empathetic physician! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jerry Shapiro, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1205025988
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Dermatology
