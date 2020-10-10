See All Ophthalmologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Jerry Sebag, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jerry Sebag, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Sebag works at VMR Institute, Huntington Beach, California in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Drusen and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vmr Institute A Medical Corp.
    7677 Center Ave Ste 400, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 901-7777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Drusen
Retinal Hemorrhage
Floaters
Drusen
Retinal Hemorrhage

Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jerry Sebag, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Spanish and Swedish
    NPI Number
    • 1689601635
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center UCLA
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia College In The City Of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Sebag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sebag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sebag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sebag works at VMR Institute, Huntington Beach, California in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sebag’s profile.

    Dr. Sebag has seen patients for Floaters, Drusen and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sebag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sebag speaks French, Spanish and Swedish.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

