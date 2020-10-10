Dr. Jerry Sebag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Sebag, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Sebag, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
Vmr Institute A Medical Corp.7677 Center Ave Ste 400, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 901-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m 47 and HAD BEEN suffering with dense floaters for 8 years. Dr. Sebag performed a limited vitrectomy on my left eye earlier this year and more recently, Dr. Gui, did the same on my right. The entire experience, from initial consultation, the recording of diagnostic metrics on my vision pre and post-op, to the follow up check-up was all top notch. I am deeply grateful for the science that Dr. Sebag and his colleagues have created around his limited vitrectomy procedure and how he has data to support its efficacy. What led me to Dr. Sebag was the fact that he has successfully mitigated the risk of forming a cataract after such procedures. One last item I’d like to point out: Dr. Sebag has created the science behind his procedure. Vision is precious. If I have a choice of going to someone who is simply trained to perform a procedure versus going to the one who created the science behind the procedure and who is also actively furthering that science – the choice is clear.
About Dr. Jerry Sebag, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Swedish
- 1689601635
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Cedars Sinai Med Center UCLA
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Columbia College In The City Of New York
- Ophthalmology
