Overview

Dr. Jerry Sebag, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Sebag works at VMR Institute, Huntington Beach, California in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Drusen and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.