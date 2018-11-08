Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerry Saunders, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Saunders, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Saunders works at
Locations
-
1
East Office6010 E W T Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28215 Directions (704) 900-2832
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saunders?
Dr Saunders became my son's pediatrician after I asked my OB to recommend a peds practice. My son was born premature (I was 29 weeks) and with a birth weight of 2lbs 10oz. He was working at Gilead Pediactrics at that time in Huntersville. I was so upset when he left the practice. I really liked him so much! He was so nice, always remembered me and my son. My 11 yr old step son saw a different Dr at this practice but saw Dr Saunders a few times too and he really liked him as well.
About Dr. Jerry Saunders, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1306137526
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saunders works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.