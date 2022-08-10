See All Hand Surgeons in Celebration, FL
Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (118)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration.

Dr. Rubin works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Celebration in Celebration, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Celebration
    410 Celebration Pl Ste 300, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 939-3300
    Central Florida Hand Specialists
    6900 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 1-7, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 939-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Celebration

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Seriously... I had a bad case of trigger finger, rt hand middle finger, I called and made an appointment. The staff is very professional and they brought me back on time...imagine that. Dr. Rubin diagnosed it, did a sonogram, injected it with a magic potion, and voila...after 5 days completely healed. Dr. Rubin stated not to expect changes for 5 to 7 days. I have never had an experience like that, on time, problem solved no hassles. This is one talented doctor and a nice pleasant man to deal with the office was run with military precision. really I am amazed! Thank you
    Darren Oliverio — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134136997
    Education & Certifications

    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Graduate Hospital
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Johns Hopkins U
    • Hand Surgery
